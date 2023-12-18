Dutch discount airline Transavia is considering a move to force its airline passengers to pay an additional fee if they want to bring baggage inside the cabin. The airline said it was part of a package of options being examined as a way to boost revenue. Transavia is under pressure by its parent company, Air France - KLM, to increase revenue generated by optional add-ons by an additional 125 million euros annually.

“We want to further increase additional income, including by paying for hand luggage,” said Steven Zaat, the CFO at Air France - KLM, in an interview with Telegraaf. The airline group's low-cost airline is the largest in the Netherlands, and primarily serves vacationers, according to the airline group.

A spokesperson for the airline told the Telegraaf it was not clear when carry-on baggage fees could take effect. “We are currently working on it, we cannot say more.” The airline is the second largest passenger service operating at Schiphol Airport, with KLM in first, and EasyJet following in third. The latter, also a discount carrier, already requires passengers to pay extra for a larger cabin bag, like competitors, RyanAir, Vueling and Wizz Air.

"We are one of the few budget airlines that does not yet do this," a spokesperson told newspaper AD, saying the proposal is not definite and is being investigated. As such, he refused to disclose possible cabin baggage fees in discussion.

With most carriers already charging passengers for checked-in luggage, passengers are more likely to opt for carry-on luggage only. Transavia currently "always" allows passengers to bring a small bag into the cabin if it fits under the seat in front of them. They are also always allowed to bring an additional, larger carry-on bag, though only the first 70 are guaranteed to be stowed in an overhead compartment inside the aircraft. "The remaining bags and trolleys of this size are taken in at the gate and transported free of charge in the hold," the airline states on its website.

Dutch travel association ANVR was displeased to learn of Transavia's possible decision."When you go on a trip or holiday, you naturally have luggage with you. Having to even pay for hand luggage is very sad," said ANVR head Frank Oostdam. "Transavia must focus on enforcing the existing rules for hand luggage. When you see what people can carry in different sizes of bags and suitcases, you create a lot of conflict among customers who do adhere to the rules and then cannot store their luggage."