The police arrested a man on Sunday evening in connection with the evacuation of the Rokin metro station in Amsterdam earlier in the day. A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest after it was first reported by local broadcaster AT5.

The evacuation took place after the police received a tip about the possibility of explosives in the metro station. Ultimately, nothing was found by investigators and a special team of explosives experts.

A description of the man was distributed via citizen alert network Burgernet. He was "linked" to the tip about the possibility explosives were located at the station, the police previously reported.

The notice asked people to be on the lookout for a man of about 1.75 meters in height with slightly tanned skin, and dark hair that was bleached a bit lighter at the top. He was wearing a white t-shirt, a black puffer jacket and a black and white scarf.

The suspect was arrested around 11 p.m., more than two hours after the police reopened the station to the public. He was still in custody late Monday morning. It was not clear if he was the same individual described earlier.

The police said they were investigating whether the man was connected in any way with the suspicious situation. Police did not release details about the man’s age or place of residence.