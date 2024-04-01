The cordon around the Rokin metro station in the city center of Amsterdam was lifted by about 8 p.m. on Sunday, about an hour after police evacuated the station due to a "suspicious situation". The TEV explosives safety unit was sent to the scene to investigate, and police spokesperson said that the investigation was completed and that nothing suspicious was found in the station.

According to the spokesperson, the police had received information about possible explosives located in the metro station. "We take such reports very seriously," the spokesperson said. "That's why we decided to evacuate the station."

The city center was particularly crowded due to the Easter weekend. A police helicopter was also in the air over the scene.

The police previously distributed the description of a man who was possibly involved in the suspicious situation via citizen alert system Burgernet. According to the police spokesperson, that was "related" to the information about the possible explosives, but the search for him was stopped.

The police were investigating the situation on Rokin and also the man in question, according to the spokesperson. The spokesperson would not release further information about the man on Sunday night.

The evacuation at the Rokin station disrupted some metro and tram traffic in the Amsterdam city center. The Amsterdam public transport operator GVB reported just before 8:30 p.m. that metro 52 on the Noord-Zuid line and the trams that stop at the Rokin stop above ground were all running according to their normal schedule.