The 21-year-old woman who was arrested last week for the murder of her 80-year-old grandmother will remain in custody for another 14 days, the magistrate decided this week. The granddaughter attacked her grandmother last Friday and stabbed her. The elderly woman died from her injuries, local broadcaster AT5 reported.

A call to emergency services at about 6:30 a.m. sent police racing to the James Cookstraat in the city's Van Galenbuurt neighborhood. Several ambulances and firefighters and were also sent to the scene, along with a trauma team travelling by helicopter.

The 21-year-old was in the stairwell when police arrived, and was taken into custody. The victim was found on the upper floor inside the apartment with stab wounds. However, the efforts of the emergency services and the police were of no avail and the 80-year-old died on the way to hospital.

The neighbors were shocked after the deadly incident and told AT5 that the 80-year-old lady had always been very nice and never caused any trouble. Another neighbor couldn't believe the whole situation. "I've only just found out what happened. I'm also shocked that something like this can happen in this neighborhood. It's terrible," the neighbor told AT5.



The police confirmed that the woman was a family member. Neighbors who were in close contact with the family informed the broadcast that the 21-year-old was the victim's granddaughter.