An elderly woman stabbed in an Amsterdam-West home early Friday morning died from her injuries, police said. Officers responding to the scene took a 21-year-old woman into custody. She was acquainted with the 80-year-old victim.

A call to emergency services at about 6:30 a.m. sent police racing to the James Cookstraat in the city’s Van Galenbuurt neighborhood. Firefighters and several ambulances were also sent to the scene, along with a trauma team travelling by helicopter.

Once at the location, officers quickly found both women. The 21-year-old was in the stairwell when police arrived, and was taken into custody. A neighbor told Parool that she was escorted out by at least five officers.

The victim was found inside the home with serious injuries. Police provided first aid until paramedics took over. The trauma team then tried to stabilize the woman. Firefighters helped removed the woman from the building’s second floor using a raised platform.



But their efforts were in vain. She died from her injuries on her way to the hospital.

Police did not disclose details about the relationship between the two women. The suspect will likely face a remand hearing on Monday, though she could be arraigned earlier if the authorities and a prosecutor can present the state of the investigation to a magistrate.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the authorities. Police helped coordinate with Slachtofferhulp to provide people with mental health services because of the shocking nature of the incident.

“The police can understand that this incident had a very serious impact on the neighborhood. That is why you can contact Slachtofferhulp for help,” police said.