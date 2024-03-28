The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a new warning for people traveling to France after the French government raised its domestic security threat level to its most heightened position. The assessment of "Emergency: Attack" was issued by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal last Friday after a terrorist attack on a Moscow music venue claimed the lives of at least 137 people.

Attal raised the threat level due to "Islamic State having claimed responsibility for the attack and the threats hanging over our country," he said. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte quickly condemned the attack, and said news and images of the violence "chills you to the bone."

Dutch citizens are not being told to avoid France, but to be "extra alert" when in the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the stricter Code Yellow travel advice for France. The color code indicates "there are special safety risks."

The ministry said extra vigilance is needed "especially in places where there are many people" gathered, and said the increased French threat level mainly affects urban areas. Anyone visiting the country should be prepared for additional safety measures at large cultural and sporting events, the ministry said. Paris is due to host the Olympics in just a few months.

The ministry said French authorities are expected to carry out stricter searches and identity checks, and said people should "always cooperate" when stopped. Anyone who witnesses odd behavior should contact police. Additionally, abandoned luggage and suspicious packages are more likely to trigger an evacuation.

Last year, only the Paris region was placed under the enhanced advisory after a December 2 attack near the Eiffel Tower left one person dead and several others hurt. The alert was lifted last month.