The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has raised the travel advisory level for Paris due to terrorist threats. Paris is now under a yellow travel advisory, indicating that travel is possible but not without risks. The rest of France maintains the lowest green travel advisory level.

“Throughout France, and especially in Paris, please be vigilant for possible new violent attacks,” the ministry stated in its warning. The ministry referred to the attack that occurred in Paris on December 2 near the Eiffel Tower, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

In France, the terrorist threat level has been at its highest level since October after a teacher was killed and several people were injured in a knife attack at a school in northern France.

The ministry also warned Dutch travelers about increased security measures at major cultural and sporting events in France. “Museums, schools, and other public locations are regularly evacuated, often due to suspicious packages or unattended luggage,” the ministry noted, adding that French authorities are conducting more stringent identity checks.