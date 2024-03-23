Prime Minister Mark Rutte has reacted with horror to the bloody attack in a concert hall in Moscow on Friday. The images of the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State, "chill you to the bone", said the outgoing Prime Minister on X. At least 93 people were killed in the attack on a concert hall in Moscow on Friday evening, the Russian government's investigative agency said.

The shooting at the music complex claimed the lives of more than 90 people. "My thoughts are with them, their loved ones, and the Russian people," Rutte said. The Foreign Ministry had previously stated that it was "shocked" by the events in the Russian capital.

D66 MP Jan Paternotte noted that there had not yet been any reactions to the attack in Moscow. He believes that people feel "unease" because the war in Ukraine claims many lives every day. "But at the same time, terror is terror. These civilians in Moscow were not fighting in a war, they were attending a concert."

Russian authorities arrested 11 suspects on Saturday, the Russian national security service FSB reported. Four of the suspects are said to have actually taken part in the attack on Crocus City Hall, which killed more than 90 people. Hundreds of people were also injured in the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization.

"The bodies of the deceased are currently being examined. It has been established for the time being that more than sixty people were killed in the terrorist attack. Unfortunately, the number of victims could rise even further," the investigative committee said.

According to a Russian state media reporter who was at the Crocus City Hall during the time of the attack, an incendiary bomb or a grenade was thrown after the shooting broke out, Moscow Times wrote.

The attack took place before a performance by the Russian rock group Piknik in the music complex. According to the band's manager, the four members of the band were left "unharmed".