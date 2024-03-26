Amsterdam has relatively the highest wealth - the difference between the value of assets and liabilities - of all Dutch municipalities. At the end of 2022, Amsterdam’s wealth amounted to 9,046 euros per inhabitant. That is over 70 times higher than the municipality with the lowest relative wealth - Vlissingen, with 129 euros per inhabitant, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported.

Of the four large cities, Rotterdam has the second highest wealth per inhabitant at 4,294 euros. The wealth per inhabitant in Utrecht (2,300 euros) and The Hague (2,200 euros) was close to the national average of 2,254 euros per inhabitant. Nationally, assets amounted to 5,666 euros per inhabitant and debts to 3,412 euros per inhabitant.

Amsterdam’s high equity is due to the municipality’s extensive property ownership. Amsterdam owns a lot of land, which is linked to many leaseholds in the municipality. Amsterdam also has valuable infrastructure and commercial buildings, like educational buildings and parking garages, as well as financial assets like interests in Schiphol, grid operator Alliander, and GVB. The city also has the accompanying debts, “although these do not outweigh the assents,” CBS said.

Rotterdam, on the other hand, has little debt for a big city. The municipality does not own a particularly large amount of land, but it has above-average financial assets, including interests in Schiphol, Stedin, and the port of Rotterdam.

CBS also noted that tiny municipalities often have a relatively high wealth per inhabitant. That applies to four of the five municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents - Rozendaal and the Wadden Ilsands of Vlieland, Ameland, and Schiermonnikoog. “Roozendaal even has the third highest equity per inhabitant.” The equity in these tiny municipalities is high for various reasons. “Vlieland and Ameland own homes and commercial buildings. Vlieland, Schiermonnikoog, and Roozendaal also have relatively large amounts of financial assets.” Rozendaal also has hardly any debts.

Vlissingen’s low wealth per inhabitant is due to its massive debt burden, CBS said. “The municipality has had these debts since 2014, after major losses on a new housing estate.”