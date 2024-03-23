The climate action groups Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Scientist Rebellion (SR) will protest at Eindhoven Airport on Saturday afternoon. The climate activists want Eindhoven Airport to halve the number of flights and stop private jets immediately. The action consists of a rally with music, dancing and loudspeakers in front of the main building and "a surprise part", with which XR and SR want to emphasize their demands "in a fun but clear way".



Even if the airport cancels 1,000 flights a year, this is not enough for the climate activists, as 41,500 planes will take off every year. XR is therefore calling for the number of flights to be halved and also wants the EU and the government to impose taxes on kerosene, the climate action group said in a statement.

The airport has warned airlines that they may not be able to refuel their planes during the climate action. As a result, several airlines have decided to bring flights forward, cancel them or transfer them to another airport. Eindhoven Airport advises travelers to travel well prepared on Saturday and to check flight times. XR and SR have already announced that they do not intend to block or postpone flights.

The municipality of Eindhoven stated that it is allowing the demonstration in consultation with the police, the Royal Military Police and the airport itself. "The right to demonstrate is an important fundamental right. We are taking joint measures to ensure safety at and around Eindhoven Airport for the demonstrators, travelers and air traffic." The city council, however, did not comment on specific security measures and operations.