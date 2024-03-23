The Police and the Marechaussee arrested 31 climate activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Scientist Rebellion (SR) at Eindhoven Airport on Saturday. The activists tried to enter the airport grounds through a fence, which is strictly forbidden, the Marechaussee reported.

Around noon, dozens of climate activists gathered on a lawn near the departure terminal. They listened to speeches and sang songs. Meanwhile, smaller groups tried to get through the fence onto the airport grounds at several points. However, they were stopped by the police and Marechaussee. The climate action groups announced that they planned a "surprise action."

After about an hour, the protest moved from outside to the departure hall, where a small group of activists were already sitting in front of the security gates. From the gallery on the second floor, the activists handed out flyers in the departure hall. The band Hang Youth, who had been playing outside the terminal door, also moved their performance inside.

Travelers were hardly affected by the protest, which, according to the police, was "manageable." Activists showed travelers where to go through the gates and handed out flyers. The protest attracted many spectators from the second floor.

The climate action groups Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Scientist Rebellion (SR) protested at Eindhoven Airport, demanding that the number of flights be halved and that private jets be stopped immediately. They further demanded that the EU and the government impose taxes on kerosene.