Russians in the Netherlands can cast their vote for the presidential elections at the Russian embassy in The Hague on Sunday. They can do so between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The elections in Russia started on Friday, Sunday is the last day to vote.

The widow of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called for protests during the polls. She is asking Russians to vote en masse at lunchtime. According to her, it doesn't matter what people do with the ballot paper as long as they don't vote for Putin. "You can make it invalid. You can also write "Navalny" on it in big letters," she said. "Even if you don't think it makes sense to vote, you can just stay at the polling station. Then turn around afterwards and go home."

Overall, protests could break out in Russia on the third and final day of the presidential elections, which the opposition believes are unfair and will almost certainly end in a victory for Vladimir Putin. Before his death last month, opposition leader Alexei Navalny had called for a massive turnout at polling stations at noon. He died under suspicious circumstances in a prison camp on February 16 at the age of 47.

Vladimir Putin (71) has been in power for 24 years, making him the longest-serving Russian head of state since Joseph Stalin. Putin has run for re-election for a six-year term of office. He is expected to win the election easily as serious opponents of Putin have been arrested or barred from taking part in the elections.