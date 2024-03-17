Thousands of people queue in front of the Russian embassy in The Hague on Sunday afternoon. The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had called on people to vote at noon at the same time in protest of the Russian presidential elections.

The widow of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called for protests during the polls. She is asking Russians to vote en masse at lunchtime. According to her, it doesn't matter what people do with the ballot paper as long as they don't vote for Putin. "You can make it invalid. You can also write "Navalny" on it in big letters," she said. "Even if you don't think it makes sense to vote, you can just stay at the polling station. Then turn around afterwards and go home."

The queue is hundreds of meters long and meanders along Andries Bickerweg, where the embassy is located, and further along, Groot Hertoginnelaan, which is connected to it. Many people join the queue or walk along to film the spectacle.

Russians in the Netherlands can cast their vote for the presidential elections at the Russian embassy in The Hague on Sunday. They can do so between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The elections in Russia started on Friday, Sunday is the last day to vote.

Many young people are in the queue, but also elderly people and families with children. Some are dressed in blue and white, the colors of the Russian opposition. The police have closed the street near the embassy to traffic and are conducting surveillance.

Vladimir Putin (71) is expected to win the elections in Russia. The Russian president has been in power for 24 years, making him the longest-serving Russian head of state since Joseph Stalin. Putin has run for re-election for a six-year term of office. He is expected to win the election easily as serious opponents of Putin have been arrested or barred from taking part in the elections.