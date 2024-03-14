The Dutch State visit to Vietnam that was set to begin next week was postponed at the last minute at the request of the Vietnamese authorities, the Dutch government’s press office announced on Thursday. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima were set to visit the country along with a Cabinet delegation. Participants from the Dutch business community do not yet know whether their portion of the planned trade mission will still go ahead as planned.

The trip was “postponed due to domestic circumstances” in Vietnam, the Dutch government said. The exact reason for this was not made clear. International news agencies have not reported on any recent disturbances in Vietnam.

The update was released an hour after accredited media received the final details of the extensive travel program. The trip was supposed to take place beginning on Tuesday, March 19, with the trip drawing to a close on March 22.

Two economic missions were involved in the planning in conjunction with the State visit. They were to be led by Nature and Nitrogen Policy Minister Christianne van der Wal and Infrastructure and Water Management Minister Mark Harbers. It is not yet known whether these missions will continue, a spokesperson for Minister Harbers said.

The sudden postponement of the royal couple’s visit to Vietnam came as a surprise to business organization VNO-NCW and industrial group VDL, who were due to travel to the Asian country next week. “We don’t know what is going on either,” said a spokesperson for the influential VNO-NCW lobbying group.

She expects that it will become clear later on Thursday whether the trade mission can still take place.

“I think a lot is still uncertain for all parties,” said shipbuilding firm Damen. The company has a shipyard in Vietnam that was going to be visited during the trip to the country.

“My man on the ground says that the trade mission will probably go ahead. But do not hold me to that. In other words, we don’t yet definitively know.”