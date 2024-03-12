Netherlands residents can look forward to a brief reprieve from the current gray and cooler weather. Thursday will be a beautiful spring day with maximums up to 18 degrees Celsius and lots of room for sunshine, according to the KNMI. After that, the weather will return to clouds and rain and maximums below 15 degrees - still high for the time of year.

There are still two gray days to get through to Thursday. “Today is really drizzly,” Buienradar meteorologist Maurice Middendorp told RTL Nieuws. “This afternoon will be a little better in a few places, and the sun will break through.” But more showers will also come from the southwest, and maximums will climb to around 10 degrees. Tomorrow will see more showers and cloud cover, but the day will be milder with maximums around 13 degrees.

Thursday will look much more like spring, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures rising to 18 degrees. Some places in Limburg may even reach 19 degrees. “A beautiful spring day,” Middendorp expects, but warns: “With a strong wind.”

From Friday, the weather will be wet and gray again but still mild for the time of year. Friday’s maximums will climb to around 16 degrees, and the weekend will see highs of around 13 or 14 degrees. The southwest wind on Friday will turn to the west on Saturday and remain strong throughout the weekend.

After a long winter, almost everyone in the Netherlands is ready for spring to bring higher temperatures and more sunshine. The rain is here to stay for a while yet, the KNMI expects, but temperatures are already warmer than typical for the time of year. The long-term average for March 11 to 20 is maximums of 9.9 degrees.