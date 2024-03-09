Due to a malfunction in an oven at a crematorium in Dordrecht, smoke released during the burning of a body went straight outside. Flames were also visible, the fire brigade reported. People in the area reported on social media the stench they noticed. "That probably had something to do with this," said a spokesperson of the fire department.

The incident occurred on Friday at a crematorium on Nassauweg. Normally, the filters ensure minimal smoke development, the spokesperson said, but due to the malfunction, the smoke did not pass through the filters but went straight outside. "In the event of a malfunction, which is a completely normal process, it is normal for it to take a different route. Otherwise, it wouldn't go well in the building itself," said the spokesperson. The spokesperson could also understand why people called 112 after noticing the stank.

However, there was no smoke in the building itself. "Nobody noticed anything inside," he said. According to the fire department, everything is now back to normal.