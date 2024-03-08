The police arrested four suspects earlier this week in connection a sexual assault that occurred last December in a park in Helmond. Three of the people detained are 17-year-olds, and the other is a year younger, police confirmed. Three of the four suspects were still in custody.

"That sexual offense was committed on Saturday, December 16, 2023 around 4 a.m.," police said in an update on Friday. The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was assaulted in the Burgermeester Geukerspark. Police earlier said that two men helped care for the victim and provided first aid before reporting the crime to officers nearby on Kanaaldijk.

Police at the time conducted a forensic investigation and canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses. Three boys were apprehended in the case two days later, aged 15, 16 and 17. They were released from custody and cleared of suspicion the following day.

"The police investigation then continued unabated and eventually led to the four suspects who were arrested on Tuesday morning," police said. The suspects are from the municipalities of Dronten, Tilburg and Waalwijk. One of the 17-year-olds was released, police said on Friday.

"The other three are suspected of involvement in the sex crime. Further investigation will determine the exact roles they played." They were due to appear during an arraignment on Friday.