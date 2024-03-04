The Dutch government, which has long resisted calls for reparations over its role in the slave trade, is now facing legal claims from individuals following its official apology for slavery, according to documents obtained by RTL Nieuws under the Open Government Act. The first claim was filed during the Christmas holiday break before January 9, 2023, according to one of the emails included in the documents. That total increased to four a few weeks later, according to another email.

Details about the claimants and the amounts sought remain confidential. The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing legal proceedings, declined to disclose further information. Specific details in the documents, including personal data and information that could reveal the State's legal position, were redacted from the documents, a ministry spokesperson told the broadcaster. The documents cover a period from January to May, 2023, and include details and talking points from earler.

This development follows Prime Minister Mark Rutte's historic apology for slavery in December 2022, which was delivered in four languages. The apology marked a significant shift, as the Netherlands previously only expressed "deep regret" for the events of its colonial past, but stopping short of an apology. King Willem-Alexander echoed this apology in July 2023 during the Keti Koti commemoration honoring the anniversary of the end of slavery across the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The newly released documents suggest the government anticipated potential legal repercussions as a result of the apology. They reveal consultations between ministries and the State Attorney regarding potential lawsuits, and also the possibility of paying reparations prior to Rutte's address. A month before Rutte's speech, it emerged that the Cabinet was clearly against paying any time of financial benefit to the surviving descendants of enslaved people, a position which Rutte reaffirmed during his weekly press conference on December 16, 2022.

While the content of these discussions remains undisclosed, it indicates the government's awareness of the potential legal and financial ramifications of its actions, RTL Nieuws noted. Dutch banks have also apologized for their role in the slave trade, with ABN Amro making it clear they will not voluntarily support reparations.

The request was sent by RTL Nieuws shortly after the king's apology speech, but the ministry did not state in its letter to the broadcaster why eight months was needed to comply with the request. The broadcaster had a periodic back-and-forth discussion with the ministry demonstrating incremental process. A total of 950 documents were reviewed as a result of specific cross-referenced searches, which the ministry whittled down to 36. Some of the redacted material was held back so as to not damage relations with Sint Maarten, the constituent country in the Dutch kingdom.

Talk about reparations for historic links to slavery have been a complicated political conversation for quite some time, particularly in the last ten years. A politician and protestor at an event with King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia used the moment to call for a form of compensation for the descendants of enslaved people. At the Keti Koti parade in Amsterdam last year, one banner read, "We are entitled to reparations for 300 years of colonialism."

Despite the government's current stance against reparations, legal experts warned of potentially lengthy court battles as the claims move forward. The possibility of future claims is also a prospect. "That has become more likely. The apologies have strengthened the moral appeal to politicians," said Karwan Fatah-Black, an expert on Dutch colonial history.

The Netherlands remains one of many former colonial powers yet to offer financial compensation for its role in the slave trade. While the government has implemented various measures following the apology, including a 200 million euro fund for education and awareness about slavery, these claims signal a potential shift towards a more complex and potentially costly future regarding reparations.

The Netherlands will also support the construction of the National Slavery Museum, and the government has worked to clear the name of Tula, the slavery resistance leader and freedom fighter on Curaçao. Additionally, descendants of enslaved people can officially change their surname free of charge.

The four large Dutch cities - Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, and Utrecht - already apologized for their roles in slavery.