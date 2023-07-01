Several hundred participants have gathered at city hall in rainy Amsterdam to take part in the Bigi Spikri, a festive parade commemorating the abolition of slavery. Most of the participants are dressed in traditional, colorful attire. The parade, led by a brass band, started shortly before 11 a.m.

Bigi Spikri is a colorful parade in traditional dress to commemorate and celebrate the abolition of slavery. It is a Surinamese tradition that means "big mirror." During the parade on July 1, 1863, enslaved people who had regained their freedom paraded through the streets of Paramaribo in colorful dresses. They could admire themselves in the store windows.

"I participate to show my support. I participate every year because I am a descendant of an enslaved person and my ancestors were directly connected to it," said one participant in the parade. "And to be honest, I feel free today. This is an important day for me."

For Afiba Plet, another participant in the parade, it is only the second time she has participated in a Keti Koti event. "Before, I had nothing at all to do with the past of slavery and Surinamese culture, even though those are my ancestors. For me, the interest came about because you see more and more inequality and institutional racism in the Netherlands. This day is important, a day to celebrate and to remember (in) freedom."

At the end of the procession, a group of several dozen demonstrators walks along. They carry placards demanding reparations for slavery by the colonial rulers of the time. "We are entitled to reparations for 300 years of colonialism," one banner read. They also chanted slogans such as "Black lives matter" and "No apology without reparations."

Mitchell Esajas, the initiator of the protest, considers the 200 million euros pledged by the Cabinet after the apology for the slavery past at the end of last year "crumbs." "Almost an insult. We need a serious recovery program focused on education, the labor market, and health care."

On the square in front of the city hall in Amsterdam, flags of the Netherlands, Suriname, Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius, and Saba hang at half-mast. The abolition of slavery is remembered and celebrated throughout the Netherlands on Saturday during Keti Koti.

Despite the numerous festivities on Keti Koti to celebrate the abolition of slavery in Suriname and the Dutch Caribbean, negative incidents occurred on Saturday. For instance, the wall behind the slave monument, which was put up by residents of Vlissingen in the night from Thursday to Friday, has been smeared with racist slogans after one day. Footage from Omroep Zeeland shows that "2070: white minority" has been written on the wall in black paint.

It also reads "Media are the enemy." On the street, in front of the monument, it says "Rule of law is media state." On the monument itself were stickers, Dutch flags with the text: No to repopulation.

The monument is an initiative of chairwoman Angélique Duijndam of Keti Koti Zeeland and the artist Zeus Hoenderop. They erected the monument without permission. The Zeeland City Council had previously voted against the installation of a slave monument.

"It saddened me when I heard that," Duijndam said. "It just shows how necessary it is that we take note of what happened and start talking to each other. Together, we will move forward."

Hoenderop said in a response that he was at the police station to report racism. "This is a low point for our society," he said. He believes people should have a place to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the abolition of slavery. The artist feels bad that people came to the place on Saturday only to face "insults".

According to Hoenderop, the intention is to clean the place on Saturday. Although the monument itself is covered with stickers, it is not damaged and is unharmed. The police said on Saturday that they are investigating the matter.

The monument has a silver base on which stands a gold-colored bowl to which a chain is attached, Duijndam described on Friday. This is a reference to the ship's chain that could be heard when ships anchored. The bowl is heavy and weighed down by the chain, but is portable, she said.

On Saturday, the abolition of slavery will be commemorated during Keti Koti. In addition to the national commemoration in Amsterdam, there are activities in every province, commemorations with wreath-laying ceremonies and libations, or celebrations with theater, dance, music, and shared food. This commemorates the fact that this year marks exactly 150 years since slavery was finally ended under Dutch rule.