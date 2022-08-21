Member of Parliament Kiki Hagen (D66) laid a wreath on behalf of the Dutch parliament on Wednesday evening at the monument to enslaved leader Tula. Samira Rafaela (D66) laid a wreath on behalf of the European Parliament, marking the first time either parliament laid a wreath at the monument.

Nine parliamentarians are on a working visit to the island country. Curaçao commemorates historical figure Tula's 1795 revolt against slavery every year on Aug. 17. Together with other slaves, he fought against the Dutch rulers, who eventually captured him and sentenced him to death. Tula was officially declared a national hero in Curaçao in 2010.

It is the first time that members of the Dutch and European parliament have laid a wreath at the monument in Curaçao. Partly due to the presence of the delegation, the commemoration was much more crowded than usual.

A small group of demonstrators protested during the commemoration against the role the Netherlands played in slavery. In recent days, various organizations have appealed to the Netherlands to apologize for the role it played in the slave trade and to start reparations.

The delegation of Dutch politicians will visit Suriname, Curaçao and Bonaire between Aug 13- 21 to learn about the colonial past of the Netherlands, focusing on the slavery past. This in preparation for the commemorative year 2023. The Netherlands abolished slavery in its colonies in 1863.