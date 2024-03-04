Police are investigating a string of sexual assaults and cases of harassment that took place in Leiden at the end of February. One of the incidents was officially classified as a rape, police said on Monday. No arrests have been made in any of the cases, and investigators said they believe more than one offender committed the crimes.

Late on Friday, police issued a statement warning that several women, including students, were subjected to harassment or assault by a man. Each incident took place either in the evening or during overnight hours, the municipality confirmed. The cases remained under investigation, and victims who have not yet reported a crime or suspicious situation were encouraged to come forward.

The urgency of the situation increased with the revelation that one case involved rape. That incident took place between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 29, in the city center. Police said, "A young Leiden woman was walking from Breestraat to Noordeinde when she was suddenly approached by an unknown man who then attacked her. The man then immediately ran away."

Records show an ambulance was dispatched to the Breestraat at about 3:50 a.m. "The police immediately started a neighborhood investigation, but did not find the suspect." Considering the rash of incidents, police said women in the city center, especially students, should be more alert than usual. "Naturally, these matters also receive attention during surveillance by the police, both by uniformed and plainclothes officers."

Making matters more complicated is that the detectives handling the case believe that the offender varies from case to case. "Based on the [victims'] statements, it is probably not the same man in all cases. It is therefore difficult to provide a description at this time," police said. Authorities said women in Leiden should "pay close attention to each other and to be especially alert to suspicious behavior." Anyone who is subjected to harassment, or anyone who sees something suspicious, should contact emergency services by immediately calling 112.

The issue has been a topic of intense conversation among Leiden women, according to Omroep West. Elianne Wijnands, a member of the local Studenten voor Leiden political party, said she has heard various stories about different incidents. "Especially stories about women who have been harassed and chased, or attacked." She expressed frustration that the onus was on women, and potential victims, to be more attentive and guarded, when Leiden really needs more police on the streets.

The PKvV, an organization representing several student associations in the Zuid-Holland city, said they are also learning more from their members about different incidents involving young women in Leiden. "We are actively calling on associations to report incidents to us to get a good idea of ​​the scope," a board member told ANP.

Over four years ago, a similar string of attacks angered women after weeks went by without an arrest. Women were asked to to make use of a buddy system and to not walk the streets alone. Police arrested Jasin A. for groping a woman on October 26, 2019, and violently penetrating two victims with his fingers in separate incidents in November and December.

He denied the severity of the allegations and maintained his innocence regarding assault charges, but DNA evidence found on the victims' underpants, and a photo of a victim on his phone, led to a conviction a year after the crimes. He was sentenced to four years in prison.