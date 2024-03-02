On Saturday, the residents of the Groningen town of Winsum will bid farewell to a 17-year-old girl who was killed last week. Her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend was arrested for it. The funeral will take place in De Tirrel sports hall in the town and will be private.

17-year-old Jet was found seriously injured on February 21 after being stabbed on the A.S. de Blécourtlaan in Winsum. First responders found the critically injured girl on the street. They tried to resuscitate her, but it was to no avail. She died at the scene. Her ex-boyfriend, who is suspected of murdering the young girl, is still in custody.

Mayor Henk Jan Bolding of Het Hogeland expressed his condolences to the victim’s family. “This is the worst thing that can happen to parents. We are very shocked and all attention and sympathy now goes to the family,” he said.

Due to the funeral, there will be no sports in the entire town on Saturday. The local football, hockey, gymnastics, volleyball, and korfball clubs have canceled all home and away matches and training. The local scouts are also not doing anything that day, and many shops in the town are closed.