The police arrested a man and woman from Eindhoven on Thursday morning for involvement in a hostage situation and abduction in the city earlier this month. “The incident may be related to a business conflict,” the police said.

On the evening of February 3, a 24-year-old man and his girlfriend entered into a house on Violierstraat in Eindhoven. Several people were waiting for them. When the man and his girlfriend tried to leave, they were told they couldn’t until they paid money. The woman was allowed to leave after the initial payment, but the man was still held hostage.

The suspects put him in a car and drove away. During the trip, the suspects pointed a gun at him several times, again demanding money. The victim sustained minor injuries before getting away, the police said.

On Thursday, the police arrested a 24-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman from Eindhoven for the abduction and hostage situation. “The police have conducted extensive investigations in recent weeks, and the suspects came into the picture during the investigation,” the police said. “They are currently in custody for questioning about their involvement in the hostage-taking and abduction.”

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may follow, the police said.