Three people were injured when a fire swept through a hotel used in part to house Ukrainian refugees in Steenwijk. The fire broke out at the Fletcher Hotel at 11:50 a.m. on Monday, and it took firefighters two hours to get the blaze under control. The cause of the fire, which left the building with extensive damage, was under investigation.

Two people were transported to an area hospital, according to the IJsselland regional security office. The other victim was treated by medical workers at the scene. Some 71 Ukrainians currently reside at the hotel on Woldmeentherand, which was evacuated. “The residents are being accommodated in Huis Ten Wolde Steenwijk,” the office stated.

An hour after the fire, the search was still on to make sure rescuers could account for all residents, guests and staff. The initial fire alarm was escalated in rapid succession, with first responders calling a “very large fire” alarm, triggering a major scaling up of personnel. The incident was further declared a Grip 1 regional disaster just before noon, requiring all emergency services workers to unite under a single commander.

Firefighters were photographed outside trying to flood a room on the first floor with water, where the fire may have started. A medical trauma team was also sent by helicopter, along with several ambulances on the ground. Steenwijk Mayor Rob Bats was also at the scene.

Aside from the flames and smoke, the water used to extinguish the blaze also caused significant damage to the building. The hotel has 36 rooms, with amenities including a cafe, restaurant, and fitness center. The hotel also rents out bicycles and e-bikes, according to the company’s website. The hotel also has meeting rooms and and a presentation space that can seat 450 people.

“In collaboration with the municipality of Steenwijkerland, alternative shelter for the short and long term is being considered.”

The municipality of Steenwijk, a small city in the northern province of Overijssel, has used the Fletcher Hotel to house Ukrainian refugees since March 2022, shortly after Russian invaded Ukraine. The city is located close to the border with Drenthe.