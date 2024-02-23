Storm Louis has excited the Netherlands and left limited damage in its wake. Overnight, the KNMI relaxed its code orange weather warning to a code yellow, and no warnings are currently in place. The storm caused some fallen trees and damaged facades. As far as is known, no one got hurt.

The KNMI forecast the worst weather in the coastal provinces, and Zeeland was the first to get the code orange warning. But the night was relatively quiet, a spokesperson for the local safety office, which covers the emergency services, told NOS. At around 8:30 p.m., they received a report of a tree in a road, and the fire department quickly cleared it away.

In Maastricht, a tree fell on a house, damaging the roof and facade. Limburg reported several fallen trees on roads and rain gutters blowing off a home. A light pole blew over at a football club in Melissant, Zuid-Holland. In Vlaardingen, a tree fell on a car, and another hit a lamppost. The facade of a hotel blew loose in Drachten. And a wall at a vacant building near Eindhoven fell over, the broadcaster summarized the damage.

Storm Louis caused more damage elsewhere in Europe. A man died in France when his car was dragged into a river. Emergency services were unable to save him.

Louis is the fifth storm to hit the Netherlands this season, following Pia, Gerrit, Henk, Isha, and Jocelyn.

Friday will be cloudy and rainy but with some room for sunshine, according to the KNMI. The afternoon may see some thunderstorms with hail. Maximums will climb to around 8 degrees Celsius. The southwesterly wind will be moderate inland and strong on the IJsselmeer and coast.

Saturday and Sunday will look much the same, with a high chance of rain, little room for the sun, and maximums between 7 and 9 degrees.