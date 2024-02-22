Nearly all of the Netherlands was placed under a Code Orange weather warning on Thursday evening, due to the arrival of Storm Louis. At its peak, the weather system is expected to bring wind gusts of over 120 kilometers per hour in coastal areas, including along the IJsselmeer and the Wadden Sea. Flight cancellations and delays were already building, and drivers were told to stay off the roads during the storm if possible.

The gusts will likely top 100 kilometers per hour inland, and 85 kilometers per hour in Limburg. The latter is the only province where the more intense alert level is not in effect. Thunderstorms and rain showers were also expected.

The "very strong" gusts of wind "can cause damage and danger due to falling trees and flying objects," the KNMI wrote. The initial warning begins everywhere at the Code Yellow level. It starts at 6 p.m. in all western and southern provinces, and two hours later everywhere else. The harsh weather will not likely let up until the early morning hours in most places.

The most severe period will likely start at 7 p.m. in Zeeland, 8 p.m. in Noord-Brabant and Zuid-Holland, and at 9 p.m. in Noord-Holland, Gelderland and Utrecht. It will likely be at its windiest everywhere else from 10 p.m. The Code Orange warning should last for roughly three hours.

Airlines cancelled a total of 47 departing flights at Schiphol Airport, with about 75 percent of them scheduled for after 4:30 p.m. Another 240 departures were delayed. Additionally, 24 arriving flights were also scrapped, and 91 others were delayed. There were only a handful of issues at the regional airports.

"Tonight Storm Louis will pass over the country. Very heavy gusts of winds will occur," noted infrastructure agency Rijkswaterstaat. "If possible, avoid getting on the road. Do you have to leave anyway? Then be especially alert on the road," the agency stated.

Drivers should keep additional space from vehicles in front of them, and should ensure there is extra room alongside as gusts of wind can push vehicles into another lane. Drivers should be prepared for debris flying on the road, but also for other drivers braking suddenly or taking evasive maneuvers.

"Vehicles with (empty) trailers, trucks without loads, caravans and motorcyclists are especially vulnerable to strong winds. It may be wise to postpone the trip."

Strong wind warnings by region for Thursday through early Friday morning