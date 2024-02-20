A woman was found dead in a home on Jasmijnstraat in Papendrecht on Monday. Her body had been there for months, mayor Margreet van Driel confirmed. The police believe she died of natural causes.

“Sad news when someone isn’t missed for so long. Loneliness can exit behind every front door,” the mayor said on X. “Strenght to any surviving relatives.”

According to Rijnmond, the police have not formally identified the woman due to the state of decomposition her body was in. A DNA test will have to be done. But the police assume she is the resident of the home, a woman in her seventies.

In November last year, the authorities discovered the body of a man in his Rotterdam home over a year after he had died.