The police found the body of a man in his Rotterdam home on Thursday afternoon. The man had been dead for over a year. The police are still investigating how he died but believe it was natural causes, AD reports.

The police went to check the man’s home on Slaghekstraat in Rotterdam-Feijenoord on Thursday afternoon after aid organizations informed them that they’d been unable to reach him for some time. At around 3:10 p.m., officers looked through the back window and saw the resident lying lifeless on the couch.

Inside, they found that the man had indeed died. The home’s hall was also full of newspapers from a year ago.

The police are investigating but currently have no reason to suspect a crime, a police spokesperson told AD.