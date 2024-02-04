Swastikas have been sprayed-painted on the facade of the synagogue in Middelburg. In a press release, the Jewish community of Zeeland and the Stichting Synagoge Zeeland stated that they were "stunned by this act of anti-Semitism".

De synagoge in Middelburg is gisteren beklad met hakenkruizen.



De Joodse gemeenschap is terecht aangedaan. Van dit soort acties gaat een zeer intimiderende werking uit.



De politie doet onderzoek. Antisemitisme mag niet onbestraft blijven. https://t.co/T8vJRlmdnl — NCAB (@NCAB_NL) February 4, 2024

The daubing on the house of prayer was discovered by members of the Zeeland Jewish community around 8.30 p.m. on Saturday. "This once again evokes feelings of insecurity and fear in many people," it said in the press release. They reported the incident to the police, who have launched an investigation.

According to the police, the investigating team spoke with a witness who saw people near the synagogue around 8:15 p.m. However, it is not clear whether they are also responsible for the vandalism.

The police have taken photos and said that two swastikas were found. A neighborhood search will take place on Sunday and police will check if there is any usable video footage. An initial statement was taken from a contact at the synagogue, formal reports will follow later, the police spokesperson said.

The Jewish community is dismayed

The Central Jewish Consultation said it had learned of the act "with horror". "How appalling that a defenseless old Jewish building becomes the target of anti-Semitic graffiti," said CJO chairman Chanan Hertzberger.

"The Jewish community has been an integral part of Middelburg society for more than 400 years. This third oldest place of worship in the Netherlands is tangible proof of this. I am therefore convinced that a swastika on the synagogue will not leave society in Middelburg untouched," Hertzberger said.