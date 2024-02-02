A traffic accident on the A44 highway near Oestgeest, just north of Leiden, left money strewn over the street. Police officers spent quite some time collecting the many banknotes, which presumably came from one of the two cars involved in the collision.

The accident was first reported just before 00:50 a.m. on Friday on the southbound lanes of the A44 highway. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were quickly sent to the scene.

One of the two cars involved - a 2018 Volkswagen Golf with an engine rated at 311 peak horsepower - ended up on its side. Paramedics took one injured person to a nearby hospital.

After the victims had been helped, the police started cleaning the accident scene. This time, an additional part of that job involved chasing down and collecting dozens of banknotes. Officers returned to the scene during daylight on Friday morning to ensure they got everything, Omroep West reported.

Geldregen op snelweg na botsing bij Oegstgeest: ‘Het heeft geen enkele zin om te komen zoeken’ https://t.co/TMD6TCOE7k Beide voertuigen raakten flink beschadigd bij het ongeluk. Ze zijn door een berger weggesleept. pic.twitter.com/LiIUh54wan — Joey van Maanen (@JoeyvanMaanen) February 2, 2024

It was not immediately clear how much money scattered across the pavement as the result of the accident. Police combed the area overnight and in the morning and planned to inventory the bank notes on Friday afternoon.

Police said people should give up any hopes they have of making some fast cash by racing over to the accident site. All of the money was collected and entered into evidence. The police are investigating where it came from.

“There’s no longer any point in going out there and having a look,” a spokesperson told AD.