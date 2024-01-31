A 58-year-old Dutch man has died after being beaten during a robbery in broad daylight in the center of São Paulo, Brazil. Hessel Hoekstra, from Tilburg, was with a Dutch co-worker when they were attacked by a group of thieves on January 13 near Rua 25 de Março, a busy street in the city center. The victim was struck in the head during the assault and died 12 days later in an area hospital.

Video of the incident showed Hoekstra and his colleague walking down the street when one man tried to snatch the colleague's necklace. He fought back, when the victims were accosted by a larger group. The back-and-forth struggle continued for a few moments, before the robbers ran off.

Hoekstra was seen collapsing to the pavement soon after. According to SBT News in Brazil, he was beaten during the robbery, and was diagnosed with serious head injuries. Police are still investigating the case and have not made any arrests. Security camera footage of the attack was released to the public in an effort to identify the suspects.

The robbery and Hoekstra's death shocked the Dutch community in Brazil, the news outlet reported. Hoekstra was in the country for work and was not known to be involved in any criminal activity.

The Dutch consulate confirmed Hoekstra's death to SBT News on Wednesday, saying that it was aware of the situation and providing consular assistance to the victim's family. The consulate declined to provide further details about the case, citing privacy laws in the Netherlands.

The incident renewed concerns about the safety of tourists and foreigners in São Paulo. The city has been plagued by a wave of violence in recent years, with crime rates rising in several neighborhoods.

In a statement, the Dutch consulate urged Dutch citizens to exercise caution when traveling to São Paulo and to be aware of their surroundings. "It is important to be aware of your surroundings, avoid carrying large amounts of cash or valuables, and take taxis or other authorized means of transport at night," the consulate said.

The consulate also advised Dutch citizens to register with the consulate when they arrive in São Paulo so that they can be contacted in case of an emergency.