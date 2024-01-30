The North Sea Jazz Festival has announced the first wave of acts that will perform at the 47th edition of the festival in Rotterdam. Sting is the biggest international artist on the list of 62 acts. The biggest Dutch artist is Anouk, who will perform with the Metropole Orchestra.

Other acts include Black Pumas, Jamie Cullum, Joss Stone, Vulfpeck, Brittany Howard, Candy Dulfer, and Jonathan Butler. “The event boasts a strong representation of jazz greats, featuring Avishai Cohen, Joshua Redman, and John Scofield & Dave Holland,” the organizers said.

The festival will also introduce some new emerging artists. “This year, Amaro Freitas, D.K. Harrell, Kymara, Lander & Adriaan, Laura Misch, Lawrence, and Veronica Swift make their debut in Rotterdam.”

The North Sea Jazz Festival is happening at Rotterdam Ahoy from Friday, July 12t, to Sunday, July 14th. Tickets to attend the entire weekend are already sold out, but day tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

The full line-up announced so far can be found here.