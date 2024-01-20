A 34-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in an apartment on La Fontainestraat in the Lombardijen district of Rotterdam during the overnight period from Friday to Saturday. The newspaper, AD, reported the victim is Barry Inees, better known as musician Rabby Racks.

It is not yet clear whether the man died as the result of a crime. Two people were taken to the police station for questioning.

The musician was found by his sister, AD reported. The firearm was found in the home near the victim, sources told the newspaper.

Rap group SFB, from The Hague, was founded by Rabby Racks. The music group is affiliated with record label TopNotch. The label published a statement on Instagram saying it was "tremendously shocked and in deep mourning."

The label added, “His family and friends are devastated and ask for privacy at this difficult time.” TopNotch also published a photo in memory of the artist. "Very shocked and with a heavy heart, we wish family and friends a lot of strength to cope with this loss."

For many years he was the manager of SFB, the rap group including artists Frenna, Jandro, Priceless and KM.