The 34-year-old man who was found dead earlier this month in La Fontainestraat in the Rotterdam district of Lombardijen did not die as the result of a crime. The victim was found with a firearm, Rotterdam police said on Monday.

The victim was identified by Rotterdam media outlets as Barry Inees, better known as rapper Rabby Racks. The musician was found by his sister, AD reported. Police questioned several people, including two who were brought to the station. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is now completed, the police said.

Police do not want to confirm his identity for privacy reasons, but organizations and musicians with whom he worked took to social media to memorialize him after his death.

Record company TopNotch previously confirmed the artist's death, saying it was "tremendously shocked and in deep mourning." Racks scored a few big hits with The Hague group, Strictly Family Business, or SFB. They registered several million streams of their music on online services.

He managed SFB for several years. The rap group includes artists Frenna, Jandro, Priceless and KM.