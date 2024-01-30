After an exciting final few minutes in the Johan Cruijff ArenA against AS Roma on Tuesday, the Ajax Women's team became the first Dutch team ever to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Suzanne Bakker's side won 2-1 thanks to an own goal by Roma defender Zara Kramzar in the 84th minute.

Ajax would qualify for the quarter-finals with a win but would have to hope that Bayern did not beat Paris Saint-Germain at home in the event of a draw. The German champions were ahead for a long time, and the score remained 1-1 in the ArenA until the final few minutes, leaving Ajax on the brink of being eliminated. PSG eventually drew 2-2 at Bayern and booked their place in the next round with Ajax.

Nobody expected Ajax to have a chance of going through when the draw was made. Ajax were making their debut in the Champions League, while PSG, Bayern, and Roma made the Quarter Finals last year.

Thanks to surprising home victories over PSG and Bayern, Ajax had everything in their own hands for the final group match in front of between 15,000 and 20,000 fans. The tension among the young Ajax players was visible in the turbulent game. The Italians were dangerous for the first time after fifteen minutes, but goalkeeper Regina van Eijk easily caught a long shot from Evelyne Viens.

The ArenA was appealing for a penalty a few minutes later when a cross from striker Romée Leuchter seemed to hit a hand. Despite the appeal, the penalty was not given.

Chances remained scarce, but Roma suddenly took the lead from a free kick. Captain Elisa Bartoli extended the cross just enough to let the ball land at the far post. Bartoli almost made it 2-0 from another set piece, but her header hit the Amsterdam crossbar.

Shortly afterward, in the last minute before halftime, Tiny Hoekstra equalized. 16-year-old Lily Yohannes intercepted the ball in midfield and strode towards the penalty area before laying the ball off at the right moment. Hoekstra made the ArenA cheer with a finish that slid into the far corner.

The teams remained equal in the second half. Ajax had a chance through Leuchter but could mainly breathe a sigh of relief when a backheel from a Roma player rolled just past the goal.

There wasn't much danger in the match's closing stages, but Ajax emerged victorious from a set piece. Captain Sherida Spitse's cross was inadvertently knocked into the Roma goal by Kramzar.