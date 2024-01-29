Police in Heiloo arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of groping children on a playground. He was found by police investigating a report of a man flashing several children at a school playground on Boekenstein. One victim spotted the suspect on the street the following day, and he was caught after a brief pursuit.

"On Saturday afternoon, a number of children were confronted by a man who showed his genitals," police said. No arrests were made that day, but police returned the following day with a trained dog.

"One of the victims was present. During that investigation, the suspect cycled by and was recognized by the victim," police continued. The police at the scene chased the man down, and used force to get him under control and arrest him. Police did not describe the nature of the violence used, or if the man was captured by the dog.

Police then worked the case further. "The investigation so far has shown that he not only showed his genitals but also that he had lewd physical contact with the victims," police claimed.

He was still in custody on Monday afternoon. Police said he was treated for injuries suffered during the arrest.

The investigation showed that the suspect does not have a relationship with the school where the abuse took place.