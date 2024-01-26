The Intercity Direct between Amsterdam and Rotterdam will run twice an hour instead of the usual four times with immediate effect, NS announced on Thursday. Earlier in the evening, ProRail said that a speed limit had been imposed at several points on the high-speed line between the two cities, such as on some viaducts and bridges, because it is not safe enough to run there at high speed.

“We hoped that we would soon be able to run at full speed on the high-speed line again, but instead, there are now speed limits,” NS said. The carrier called it a “major setback” for travelers.

Typically, travelers can catch a train on the affected route five times per hour: four Intercity Direct trains and one IC to Brussels. Now, there are three trains left. The international train must also travel slower. According to NS, the impact on the timetable in the long run is not yet known. “But it is clear that there will be one.”

“The problems with this line last far too long. Thousands of travelers are affected, which is really annoying,” said NS boss Wouter Koolmees. “We see that ProRail takes this very seriously, and of course, safety comes first, but we hope they resolve this as quickly as possible.

Travelers’ association Rover called it an “unpleasant surprise” that fewer trains will run on the high-speed line between Amsterdam and Rotterdam. “We were actually expecting a solution to the current speed limits, but instead, we just get more,” said Rover director Freek Bos.

The fact that it is unclear how long the speed limits will apply worries Bos. “If this will take a long time, we have to see what the traveler gets in return.” Bos mentioned the surcharge that currently applies to the Intercity Direct between Amsterdam and Rotterdam. It may be possible to discuss abolishing it as long as the problems are ongoing. “But that is only compensation.”

The director noted that the line is not that old at all. “So the big question is: what went wrong there? And above all, how are we going to solve it,” said Bos. He pointed to Infraspeed, which is responsible for the management and maintenance of the high-speed line. It is indisputable that solving the difficulties on the line will cost money, he said. “But please let the bill land where the problems occurred. Do not let this be at the expense of the rail in the rest of the country.”



