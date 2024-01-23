A 14-year-old boy got stabbed at a school on Rembrantlaan in Helmond on Monday. The suspect, another 14-year-old boy, fled the scene, but the police arrested him about 90 minutes later, the Oost-Brabant police said on X. The injured boy sustained stab wounds to his leg.

The incident happened at the Dr. Knippenbergcollege at around 4:30 p.m., school director Jule Frantzen told Omroep Brabant. According to her, the boys were fighting over a girl, and the argument started on social media.

The victim attends Dr. Knippenbergcollege. “He was met in the bicycle shed by a boy who does not go to our school,” rector Emmeken van der Heijden told the broadcaster. The suspect is a boy from Eindhoven.

Several police vehicles and an ambulance responded to the Helmond school. The paramedics took the injured boy to a hospital by ambulance, where he received treatment and was sent home on Monday evening. The police remained at the school for trace evidence investigation and to speak to witnesses.

About seven students of Dr. Knippenbergcollege saw the stabbing, rector Van der Heijden said. “They were very shocked. We employ a confidential counselor whom they can talk to.”

School director Frantzen released a statement on Monday evening, saying she “deeply regrets” the incident. It had “a major effect on the feeling of safety within the school.”

The school is opening a bit later on Tuesday and will discuss the stabbing and the argument that led to it during the lessons. Victim support will be available to those who need it, the rector said.