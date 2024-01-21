It may become very icy and slippery in the center and north of the country again on Sunday morning due to cold weather and expected precipitation. The national meteorological institute KNMI issued a Code Yellow weather warning due to the risk of slippery conditions in the morning and heavy gusts of wind on Sunday evening.

There will be light rain this morning, especially in the north and center, with some snow or freezing rain possibly falling first. The KNMI warns that it can get slippery as the precipitation falls on frozen ground. Furthermore, the wind will come from the south to southwest and increase to fairly strong, on the coast to heavy to stormy winds of force 7 to 8.

Furthermore, Weeronline warns drivers in particular about slippery roads. The roads pose a serious risk of slipping as the temperature of the air rises faster than the temperature of the road surface. Therefore, the roads may still be frozen even though the thermometer in your car shows a temperature above zero. As long as the roads have not yet thawed, the drizzle can lead to slippery conditions.

According to the weather service, local roads in particular, which have not been gritted, can become slippery. The roads will start to thaw during the morning. In the west, this will happen quite quickly, in the (north) east not until late morning.