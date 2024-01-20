It may become very icy in the northern half of the country again on Sunday morning due to cold weather and expected precipitation, cautioned Dutch meteorological institute KNMI. In addition, the whole country will have to contend with strong gusts of wind from late Sunday evening until mid-Monday morning due to Storm Isha.

The wind will come from a south-westerly direction and can range up to 110 kilometers per hour along the coast. Elsewhere, the wind gusts will likely range from a strong 80 to 100 km/h.

Weather website Weeronline also reported that there is a chance of icy conditions on Sunday morning, saying that the start of slightly warmer air temperatures will happen at the same time as drizzle and light rain. Simultaneously, the road surface will likely still be frozen.

Temperatures will rise during Sunday and the wind will also increase because Storm Isha is heading towards the Netherlands. The peak of the storm will happen on Monday during the morning rush hour, Weeronline reported.

"There will be areas of rain across the country. So keep in mind that it can get very busy during rush hour," the website wrote.

Additionally, the high temperature record for January 22 may also be broken that day, the weather service said. That record now stands at 12.2 degrees.

It will also be stormy again on Wednesday, Weeronline predicted.