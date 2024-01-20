Several vehicles were damaged after an arsonist set a fire in the staff parking lot of a prison in Sittard. The fire took place at about 6:30 p.m. at the facility on Op de Geer, police in Limburg said.

One person was seen in security camera footage running off from the area while carrying a bottle. He was described as being 1.70 meters in height, with a narrow build, and wearing dark clothing. A distinctive white image was seen along one pant leg.

He was running towards Valkstraat and Poststraat, police said.

A forensic investigation was conducted at the parking lot. Police officers will also canvass the neighborhood in their search for clues. Anyone with information was asked to contact police about the case.