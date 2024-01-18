Despite overnight temperatures dipping as low as -7 degrees Celsius early Thursday morning, the weather will likely warm up in the upcoming days. The wind should shift from the south, with temperatures likely to rise as high as 13 degrees by Monday.

The weather forecast from Dutch meteorological service KNMI might be difficult to accept, considering the Limburg Hill Country in the southern part of the province saw up to 15 centimeters of snow since Wednesday. The morning hours will include periods of snow and sleet, and the early morning temperatures will increase the chance of slippery conditions on the roads, bike paths and sidewalks.

The skies should clear up on Thursday afternoon, with frequent periods of sun. Temperatures should hold at around 1 degree in Limburg, 4 degrees along the western coast, and 3 degrees elsewhere. The wind will start to pick up strength over the course of the day, getting fairly strong near the North Sea and the IJsselmeer.

"Some wintry showers on Friday, but also regular sunshine. It will be mainly dry at the weekend," the KNMI predicted. "Temperatures will initially be below normal, with extensive frost at night and a chance of slippery conditions." Friday and Saturday should see overnight lows around -2 degrees, and daytime highs ranging from 3 to 5 degrees.

Despite the beginning of Sunday hovering around -2 degrees, temperatures could rise as high as 8 degrees during the afternoon. The partly sunny day will bring some scattered showers.

The warm-up will continue on Monday, as the mercury climbs to 12 degrees. A stronger wind will join the warmer temperatures, bringing heavier rain to start the workweek. More of the same is expected on Tuesday, though the overnight temperature should not fall below 5 degrees.

As the week continues "it will be calmer and drier," the KNMI predicted. Additionally, the weather conditions should "remain mild."