VDL dismissed almost 2,000 employees from the Nedcar automotive factory in Born on Wednesday. With this move, production was temporarily brought to a halt. Workers were expected be notified per department, and not in one large group gathering. As BMW prepares to pull MINI production from the facility in the coming weeks, labor unions and employees accused VDL of using the situation to close the plant after 57 years.

It had been known for some time that VDL would lay off another 2,000 people, after the first round of layoffs in November. At that time, 1,500 people were told that there was no more work for them.

The layoffs were necessary because BMW canceled the MINI production contract at the Born location as of March 1. VDL has not attracted a new automotive brand to contract work from the Born factory. Starting in March, only 747 employees will still be employed at Nedcar, according to an internal statement from the company.

All workers were told to report to the car factory on Wednesday. Leave, scheduled days off or working from home are not valid reasons for being absent, VDL said. Anyone who has just been told that he or she is being let go can discuss their situation with colleagues and managers in a familiar environment. VDL said it regrets the situation that has arisen, and asked employees to show understanding for each other and support each other where necessary.

The company has set up a career center for people who want to ask additional questions, discuss their situation, or have a chat about the future, a spokesperson for the CNV labor union said.

There will be no production on Wednesday, only the office staff will continue to work. Production employees who have received a settlement agreement notifying them of their final working date can take the rest of Wednesday off. Production will resume on Thursday.

Many laid-off workers relieved, unions say

Sadness and anger were juxtaposed against joy and relief among many VDL workers who had been waiting to hear about layoffs on Wednesday. “Many people hope that they will not be among those who stay,” CNV Vakmensen director Ed Leunissen said. “They have been through reorganizations here so many times.”

CNV labor union leader Wil Kroonen added: “Those who stay are in great doubt and have often already been offered a job elsewhere. What should they do now? The only thing they can do is swap out with someone who was laid off.”

Kroonen continued, “They are completely done with it. This company has been able to look for a successor to BMW since 2016. There were seven candidates. People have the impression that VDL has overplayed its hand. I have worked here for 39 years and have been involved in countless negotiations. In recent years, I wondered: how seriously are you still taken by VDL? Only under a lot of pressure did things become fluid."

VDL hears more than just criticism from employees after a round of layoffs

VDL said it felt the criticism was unjustified, particularly those who accused the company of creating a reason to shut the factory. "It is of course evident that we have not succeeded in finding a successor to the BMW contract," a spokesperson said. "It is understandable that colleagues are critical of this. Of course, we are also disappointed about it." The spokesperson said he was also present at the factory on Wednesday and spent time with employees. "I am hearing very different things," he said in response to the criticism that employees standing at the factory gate expressed to journalists.

Many employees at the gate were angry, but also relieved now that they could leave. Aside from the CNV saying people are fed up with VDL, a leader of Belgian labor union ACV said VDL has basically left him with a hangover. Some employees even said that the VDL management hardly ever set foot at the Born factory.

VDL rejects the latter, saying they do not think that particular point was valid. "Our management is of course present every day and always available." The VDL spokesperson did not want to comment further about this.

By halting production of MINI vehicles as of March 1, the Netherlands will lose its last remaining car factory. In 1967, DAF started producing passenger cars, after which Volvo took over. The company also produced Smart ForFour and Mitsubishi cars. About ten years ago, once Volvo and Mitsubishi had left, VDL took over the factory after concluding a contract with BMW for the production of MINIs.

The 747 people who will still keep their jobs must remain for some of VDL's smaller projects, such as the production of batteries. But VDL also has its sights set on a contract for a high luxury level L60 project from an investment fund with ownership ties to Abu Dhabi, according to De Limburger.