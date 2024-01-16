Sarina Wiegman has extended her contract to be the head coach of the England Women until after the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, England Football announced on Tuesday. The English football association called the Dutch coach “the most successful England Women’s manager in history.”

Last year, Wiegman led the England Women to the finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, making her the first coach ever to take two teams to the World Cup finals. Like the Oranje Lionesses before them, the England Women ended as the runner-up, losing the World Cup title to Spain.

Wiegman was voted the coach of the year in 2023 and on Monday won the title of The Best FIFA Women’s Coach for a record fourth time. The Dutch football association KNVB said it would consider her to lead the men’s national team.

Under her new contract with England, Wiegman will lead the England Women to defend their title at the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro, followed by the 2025-26 UEFA Women’s National League, and then the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027.