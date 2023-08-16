Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch football coach who currently leads the England women's national team, made history on Wednesday. Her team reached the 2023 Women's World Cup final by winning 3-1 over host nation Australia. With this victory, Wiegman has become the first football coach to lead teams from two different countries to a World Cup final.

England took the lead ten minuters before halftime with a goal from Ella Toone. Australia's star player Sam Kerr equalized over an hour into the match, but Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo secured the victory for England in the last 20 minutes.

On Sunday, England will play against Spain for the world title. Spain reached the final by beating Sweden 2-1 in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

For the 53-year-old coach from The Hague, this represents her fourth final in a major tournament and her second World Cup final. Before taking the reins of the England women's national football team, Wiegman coached the Oranje Lionesses. Under her guidance, the Dutch team won the 2017 European Championship and reached the World Cup finals in 2019, where they were defeated by the United States.

Wiegman left the Oranje Lionesses to coach England's national women's football team in 2020. Last year, Wiegman won the European Championship with England.

In February, she was again named Coach of the Year at FIFA at the world football association’s gala in Paris. She previously won the prestigious prize of the Year title in 2017 and 2020.