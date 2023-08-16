Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch football coach currently leading the England women's national team, has a chance to make history in Wednesday's Women's World Cup 2023 semi-finals. She could become the first football coach to lead teams from two different countries to a World Cup final if England defeats Australia. The match is scheduled for 12 p.m., Dutch local time.

Before coaching England's national women's football team, Wiegman was the national coach for the Oranje Lionesses. They made it to the World Cup finals in 2019, which they lost to the United States.

No coach, man or woman, has ever taken two different countries to a World Cup final. However, this potential record is not Wiegman's primary focus. "I'm not concerned with that. We would like to reach the final, and that is already very special. After all, there were a lot of top teams that fell early. So it is not a matter of course that you 'just' make it to the final,” she stated, as NOS reported on Tuesday.

Australia, co-hosting the tournament alongside New Zealand, is coached by Swedish coach Tony Gustavsson. He also has the opportunity to reach the same milestone, as he was the assistant coach for the U.S. team when they won the World Cup title against the Netherlands in 2019.

While England is favored based on world rankings, Wiegman is cautious about adopting the role of the favorite. She recognized the immense support the home team, Australia, will receive. “When you advance in the tournament, you get the country behind you. I've seen that in the Netherlands and England, but also here now. Everyone is enthusiastic, the newspapers are full, the stadium is full. That gives a huge boost and a lot of fun. Everyone talks about it here, too. Even the people who weren't interested in it are watching it now," she said.

There is also a sense of competition between England and Australia, though Wiegman acknowledged this rivalry is less pronounced in football than in other sports like rugby and cricket. "I've discussed this with the players and staff, but we don't feel that rivalry as intensely. But it will be exciting regardless because the players do know each other."