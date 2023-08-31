Dutch football manager Sarina Wiegman was voted UEFA Women's Coach of the Year. The 53-year-old dedicated the prize to the women's national football team in Spain. That team's world championship was overshadowed by the row surrounding the kiss on the mouth that Spanish football association Luis Rubiales gave unsolicited to player Jennifer Hermoso during the award ceremony.

Wiegman is currently the national coach of England. The former national coach of the OranjeLeeuwinnen took England to the European title, and then brought them to the final match of this year's World Cup. Her team lost to Spain in the final.

"We all know the issues around the Spanish team, and it really hurts me as a coach, as a mother of two daughters, as a wife and a human being," she said during the ceremony in Monaco. Wiegman added, "There’s also a long way to go in women’s football and in society, and I would like to dedicate this award to the Spanish team, the team that played in the World Cup such great football that everyone enjoyed. I was going to ask you to give this applause afterwards but this team deserves to be celebrated, and deserves to be listened to, and I again am going to give them a big applause, and I hope you will join me."

In a statement, the Spanish football association said it found Rubiales' behavior after the World Cup final unacceptable. The presidents of the regional football associations also believe that he has seriously damaged the image of Spanish football. The RFEF also plans to undertake "deep organizational restructuring" in strategic positions within the national association to ensure a new phase at the top of Spanish football.

Rubiales, 46, apologized for the incident, but refused to resign. Last week FIFA started disciplinary proceedings, and two days later he was suspended for 90 days by the global football association's disciplinary committee. Due to the provisional suspension, Rubiales is no longer allowed to carry out football-related activities at both national and international levels until further notice. In recent days, politicians and prominent figures from the football world have spoken out about the incident.

The men's coach of the year award went to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. He won the Champions League with the English club this year. The prizes for best player went to the Spain's Aitana Bonmatí and Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.