In The Hague, negotiations have resumed between the PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB about forming a new government. Last week, the leaders of the four parties and their seconds met at De Zwaluuwenberg Estate to discuss a new government under the leadership of formation informant Ronald Plasterk.

“I am going into the next round with good courage,” Caroline van der Plas (BBB) said on Tuesday before the meeting. At the beginning of February, the parties want to agree on “a joint baseline for guaranteeing the Constitution, fundamental rights, and the democratic rule of law.” Van der Plas said: “We are on track.”

The other party leaders refrained from commenting. “We are just going to talk now. I will not make any further announcements today,” said Pieter Omtzigt (NSC). PVV leader Geert Wilders also kept his mouth shut. VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz isn’t present. She is replaced by parliamentarians Sophie Hermans and Eelco Heinen.