Police recovered stolen iPhones and iPads worth over 19.3 million euros during a raid at a warehouse on Kattegat in Woerden on January 7. This was reported by the police on Friday.

The raid occurred following a cargo theft that occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m. on January 7 from a company at Schiphol Airport. Around 9:00 p.m., a truck carrying the stolen cargo entered the warehouse at Kattegat in Woerden.

The police raided the warehouse upon the truck's arrival, resulting in the arrest of four suspects. A fifth suspect, who fled and hid in a ditch near a meadow along the A12, was later arrested with the assistance of a police helicopter. The suspects are 23 to 43 years old, according to an earlier statement from the police.

Further investigation revealed that the stolen goods included iPhones and iPads valued at 19.3 million euros. The police are currently investigating how the theft at Schiphol was carried out and the roles of the arrested suspects. The five suspects have since been presented to the examining magistrate and remain in pre-trial detention.

The police are seeking witnesses who were recently in the Kattegat area and may have observed suspicious vehicles or individuals, or who have relevant footage. Witnesses are encouraged to come forward by calling 0900-8844 or to report anonymously via 0800-7000.