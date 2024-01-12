A man was arrested on a train in Zwolle on Thursday while holding a gun. He was brought to the police station.

The police were told at around 4:45 p.m. that a man was seated on the train while in possession of a gun. The train was stopped at the station, at which point special police units evacuated the train before entering.

The man was found there. He allegedly resisted arrest, police said.

Authorities said they recovered one firearm during the incident.

Train traffic was halted for some time, but resumed operations. A police spokesperson said they needed to spend extra time investigating on track five.